Maui County requests a debris disposal spot closer to Lāhainā

Maui County is requesting to dispose of debris from the Aug. 8 fires in a spot close to the closed Olowalu landfill, which is about 5 miles from the impact zone.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources will consider the request Friday because the 19-acre land is currently under DLNR jurisdiction.

DLNR Proposed Olowalu fire debris disposal site (Oct. 23, 2023)

“The other alternative was to ship debris or truck debris all the way out to the central Maui landfill which is our one and only landfill on the island, which is well over 50 miles away," said Daniel Ornellas, the district land agent for DLNR’s Land Division.

"You'd be running it along the Pali highway right through Kahului town up into ʻŌmaʻopio area in central Maui. So in regards to just distance that is a major game changer in support of handling the debris as least as possible," he said.

The property is currently controlled by the DLNR Land Division and is a former cinder quarry.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources meets Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the Kalanimoku Building in Honolulu.