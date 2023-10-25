© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hey Jane launches in Hawaiʻi, offering telehealth abortion services

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published October 25, 2023 at 2:58 PM HST
Courtesy of Hey Jane

A national telehealth provider has recently launched its outreach to Hawai‘i.

New York-based company Hey Jane, a startup created in 2021, is a telemedicine abortion clinic and sexual health care provider. It provides medication abortion, birth control, emergency contraception and infection care.

The company’s services are offered in several states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Mayland, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, New Mexico, Washington and the District of Columbia — with plans to expand in the coming years.

FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters.
Local News
Groups claim Hawaiʻi's midwifery law violates UN human rights standards
HPR News Staff

Medical Director Alyssa Wagner said the company wants to increase access to health care and combat so-called fake abortion clinics, which deceive pregnant women into believing that they provide such services but promote anti-abortion propaganda.

Hawai‘i was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. Wagner said since then, the state has been a pioneer for abortion access.

“Hawai‘i is a true champion of abortion rights when it comes to the law,” Wagner said. “But there are barriers logistically for patients to be able to access those services.”

She noted that the company had faced challenges with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and hurdles from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local News
Doctors propose telehealth solutions to reduce emergency maternal flights to Oʻahu
Sabrina Bodon

States that provide abortions aren’t always accessible, especially in rural areas, she added.

“The challenge is telemedicine is new and telemedicine abortion is new,” she said. “We want to make sure that we are remaining compliant but also providing access for a really necessary service.”

The company accepts insurance from Aetna, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and others.

Wagner said she hopes the company will expand.

Tags
Local News Health Caremental healthBusiness News
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories