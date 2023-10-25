Hey Jane launches in Hawaiʻi, offering telehealth abortion services

A national telehealth provider has recently launched its outreach to Hawai‘i.

New York-based company Hey Jane, a startup created in 2021, is a telemedicine abortion clinic and sexual health care provider. It provides medication abortion, birth control, emergency contraception and infection care.

The company’s services are offered in several states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Mayland, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, New Mexico, Washington and the District of Columbia — with plans to expand in the coming years.

Medical Director Alyssa Wagner said the company wants to increase access to health care and combat so-called fake abortion clinics, which deceive pregnant women into believing that they provide such services but promote anti-abortion propaganda.

Hawai‘i was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. Wagner said since then, the state has been a pioneer for abortion access.

“Hawai‘i is a true champion of abortion rights when it comes to the law,” Wagner said. “But there are barriers logistically for patients to be able to access those services.”

She noted that the company had faced challenges with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and hurdles from the COVID-19 pandemic.

States that provide abortions aren’t always accessible, especially in rural areas, she added.

“The challenge is telemedicine is new and telemedicine abortion is new,” she said. “We want to make sure that we are remaining compliant but also providing access for a really necessary service.”

The company accepts insurance from Aetna, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and others.

Wagner said she hopes the company will expand.

