Hawai‘i Pacific University announces newest campus in Las Vegas

Hawai‘i Pacific University is opening a Las Vegas campus to students in August 2024.

It’s the first time the private college, established on O‘ahu in 1965, expanded outside the Hawaiian islands, according to a Tuesday news release.

The expansion comes with increased demand for physical and occupational therapy, according to HPU President Jennifer Walsh. She said the college received a Nevada state license for executing the doctoral programs.

“We’re looking at Las Vegas as a way to build a student base on the continent, especially in areas where we have strong cultural connections,” Walsh said.

Courtesy of Hawai‘i Pacific University Hawai‘i Pacific University will offer hybrid programs in Las Vegas.

Both programs can be completed in 24 months. It offers a hybrid format that allows students to take classes from around the U.S. while students can meet in person at least three times a year to use the lab.

The two-story building in Southwestern Las Vegas would accommodate 400 students. Walsh said the programs will have 32 faculty and staff.

The start-up cost for the two programs is $4 million to build infrastructure and hire staff.

“We are self-funding this, so we are taking our university resources that are available to use in a variety of ways,” Walsh said. “We made a strategic decision to invest in programs that we believe are going to be beneficial long term., not only to the university but to our students and alumni.”

Tuition costs about $55,000 a year per program. Walsh said the college will try to keep the cost of tuition increases around 2% to 3%.

