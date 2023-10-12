Hawai‘i Pacific University announces newest campus in Las Vegas
Hawai‘i Pacific University is opening a Las Vegas campus to students in August 2024.
It’s the first time the private college, established on O‘ahu in 1965, expanded outside the Hawaiian islands, according to a Tuesday news release.
The expansion comes with increased demand for physical and occupational therapy, according to HPU President Jennifer Walsh. She said the college received a Nevada state license for executing the doctoral programs.
“We’re looking at Las Vegas as a way to build a student base on the continent, especially in areas where we have strong cultural connections,” Walsh said.
Both programs can be completed in 24 months. It offers a hybrid format that allows students to take classes from around the U.S. while students can meet in person at least three times a year to use the lab.
The two-story building in Southwestern Las Vegas would accommodate 400 students. Walsh said the programs will have 32 faculty and staff.
The start-up cost for the two programs is $4 million to build infrastructure and hire staff.
“We are self-funding this, so we are taking our university resources that are available to use in a variety of ways,” Walsh said. “We made a strategic decision to invest in programs that we believe are going to be beneficial long term., not only to the university but to our students and alumni.”
Tuition costs about $55,000 a year per program. Walsh said the college will try to keep the cost of tuition increases around 2% to 3%.