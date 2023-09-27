© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public Utilities Commission hits pause on HECO's 'Shift and Save' program

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST
Savannah Harriman-Pote
/
HPR

Hawaiian Electric's time-of-use pilot program, also known as "Shift and Save," was supposed to kick in across Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island for some 17,000 households on Oct. 1.

It's now been pushed back until next year for Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island residents — and suspended indefinitely for those on Maui.

HECO said they filed a recommendation to the Public Utilities Commission on Sept. 8 to delay the start of the program, which would have changed the way households are charged for electricity.

The program offers different rates to customers depending on the time of day they use electricity.

Local News
HECO selects 17,000 customers to move ahead with 'time-of-use' pilot program
HPR News Staff

HECO predicts that rates could be cheaper to customers during the day when more solar energy is available, and more expensive in the evening.

In July, nearly 17,000 households and business customers across Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Oʻahu were randomly selected to participate for at least six months. Only those with advanced meters were eligible.

Maui County requested the temporary suspension of the rate rollout after the wildfires. Hawaiian Electric also filed a recommendation to the PUC to delay the program earlier this month.

For more information, click here.

Tags
Local News Hawaiian Electric CompanyenergyPUC
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories