Architecture Month aims to celebrate design and community

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM HST
A community of architects on Oʻahu invites the public to celebrate Architecture Month in October.

The American Institute of Architects Honolulu will host a film night, screening “Alice Street” on Hawaiʻi Island and Oahu. The 70-minute documentary by director Spencer Wilkinson shares how a mural project helped unite a community.

Wayne Goo, the vice president of AIA Honolulu, said the organization looks for a film each year that highlights design and community.

“The activities around the month are centered around a better understanding for the community about what it is that we as architects do,” Goo said.

AIA Honolulu is hosting numerous events from Oct. 6 to Oct. 28, including a walking tour of Oʻahu's Gold Coast, photography and design workshops and film nights.

AIA Honolulu, a nonprofit organization that promotes design in Hawaiʻi, has about 850 architects and design professionals.

HPR News Staff
