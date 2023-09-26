© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maui's price freeze extended for essential commodities and services

Hawaii Public Radio | By Jason Ubay
Published September 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM HST
Bottled water is stacked at a food and supply distribution center in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, following a devastating wildfire.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
Bottled water is stacked at a food and supply distribution center in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, following a devastating wildfire.

The existing price freeze that was implemented for Maui in August will now only continue for essential goods and services, according to the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Office of Consumer Protection.

Earlier fire-related emergency proclamations from the governor mandated that all commodities on Maui be sold at pre-emergency levels. That broad definition covered any good or service necessary for the health, safety and welfare of those affected by the disaster.

The latest proclamation relating to wildfires continues the price freeze but identifies 14 essential goods and services.

Basic necessities such as food, water and gas will remain at the same price as before the fires. Other items deemed necessary include milk, ice, childcare products like diapers, pet supplies, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and medical equipment.

“Following a disaster, price freezes automatically come into effect to protect vulnerable consumers from businesses that would unfairly hike their prices to profit off that vulnerability," said OCP Executive Director Mana Moriarty in a press release.

Additionally, other costs under the price freeze include motor vehicles, self-storage rentals and housing rentals.

The price freeze will remain in effect until Nov. 6. Merchants violating the law may face up to $10,000 in fines.

“Our office will investigate complaints and prosecute any offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” Moriarty said.

The public is encouraged to report any price gouging to the state Office of Consumer Protection. They can be contacted at ocp@dcca.hawaii.gov or by calling 808-587-4272.

Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
