© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Red Cross invites immigrants, regardless of citizenship, to use its services

Hawaii Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published September 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST
American Red Cross regional disaster officer Adam Runkle talks at the state Capitol about the agency's recovery efforts following the Lahaina fire. (September 21)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
American Red Cross Deputy Coordinating Officer Adam Runkle talks at the state Capitol about the agency's recovery efforts following the Lahaina fire. (September 21)

Some immigrants who have been affected by the Lāhainā fires last month may be hesitant about seeking disaster relief assistance.

The latest U.S. Census Bureau data shows that about 32% of Lāhainā’s population is “foreign-born,” and there are concerns that they are going without help because they don’t want to reveal their citizenship status or there language barriers in place.

Adam Runkle, an American Red Cross regional disaster officer and deputy coordinating officer, said intermediaries usually have to be involved.

Local News
State should hold steady after fires devastated Maui's economy, UHERO says
Jason Ubay

“We do find that often it is through a family member that other family members who are in need are able to connect with the Red Cross,” he said.

“It can be a trusted friend or an acquaintance, or even perhaps a trusted community leader or trusted faith leader, who's able to bridge that gap, who's able to address the hesitancy that some may have in approaching the Red Cross.”

Runkle, who spoke at the state Capitol Thursday with other local officials to discuss developments in the Lāhainā recovery effort, said that immigrants shouldn’t be afraid of getting help from the Red Cross.

Gov. Josh Green walks away from the Lahaina historic banyan during a tour of wildfire damage on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The Conversation
Gov. Green on planning for future climate disasters and reopening West Maui
Catherine Cruz

“What we want to make sure is that it is abundantly clear that services from the American Red Cross, since we are a non-governmental agency, since we are a charity, we are allowed to provide all of our care and to everyone in need, regardless of citizenship status,” Runkle said.

He said the agency does not provide citizenship information to immigration authorities. Red Cross services include temporary housing, health care, food and financial assistance.

Runkle said the agency’s main effort is known as “non-congregate sheltering,” which is meant to ensure that Maui fire survivors who have lost their homes have shelter.

Tags
Local News 2023 Maui firesLahainaAmerican Red Cross HawaiʻiHawaii State Capitol
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a News Producer for Hawai'i Public Radio.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Related Stories