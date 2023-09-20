UH offers full scholarships to Lāhainalunā High School students

The University of Hawai‘i announced Tuesday that it’s offering a full scholarship to Lāhainalunā High School senior class of 2024 students impacted by the Maui wildfires.

Tuition, fees, books and supplies will be covered for full-time and part-time students at any of UH’s 10 campuses.

Education officials announced their plan to about 190 high school students during a Monday assembly at the school’s temporary location at Kūlanihākoʻi High School in Kīhei.

“The seniors of Lāhainalunā High School faced COVID in their freshman year, and now they and their families face unimaginable challenges around loss of ʻohana, homes, jobs and personal treasures,” UH President David Lassner said in a news release.

“We are extending these scholarship offers to create at least one bright spot for these students and their families, to help them see a path forward to a better future.”

It’s been over a month since the Aug. 8 wildfires destroyed Maui’s historic town. Three Lāhainā schools are still standing but King Kamehameha III Elementary was damaged beyond repair.

High school students who were enrolled Aug. 7 will be eligible for the scholarships.

More information will be provided to students and parents in the coming weeks including contact information for assistance.

