© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2 Kailua schools earn 2023 National Blue Ribbon recognition

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published September 20, 2023 at 9:50 AM HST
Kaʻelepulu and Maunawili Elementary schools in Kailua, Oʻahu, have been named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Hawaiʻi Department of Education
Kaʻelepulu and Maunawili Elementary schools in Kailua, Oʻahu, have been named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Two Windward Oʻahu schools received the National Blue Ribbon award from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a Tuesday news release.

Ka‘elepulu and Maunawili Elementary schools in Kailua received prestigious recognition for their high academic achievement.

FILE - Maunawili Elementary School students gather for the Lantern Floating Festival on May 30, 2023.
Maunawili Elementary School
FILE - Maunawili Elementary School students gather for the Lantern Floating Festival on May 30, 2023.

The schools were among 350 winners nationwide.

The Blue Ribbon program honors public and private institutions from elementary through high school. The awards are based on academic performance and their ability to close achievement gaps.

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are models of teaching and learning excellence that reflect the best practices of outstanding schools across the nation,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release.

“Congratulations to our students, teachers, staff and families at Kaʻelepulu and Maunawili for their collective work in creating safe, welcoming, and high-achieving learning environments where students thrive.”

Local News
UH offers full scholarships to Lāhainalunā High School students
Cassie Ordonio

Ka’elepulu Elementary was the first public school in Hawaiʻi to pilot the Choose Love social-emotional learning program.

Maunawili Elementary will introduce Career and Technical Education pathways for 4th through 6th grades.

In November, an awards ceremony for the recipients will be held in Washington, D.C.

Tags
Local News EducationDepartment of Educationchildren
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories