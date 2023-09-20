2 Kailua schools earn 2023 National Blue Ribbon recognition

Two Windward Oʻahu schools received the National Blue Ribbon award from the U.S. Department of Education, according to a Tuesday news release.

Ka‘elepulu and Maunawili Elementary schools in Kailua received prestigious recognition for their high academic achievement.

Maunawili Elementary School FILE - Maunawili Elementary School students gather for the Lantern Floating Festival on May 30, 2023.



The schools were among 350 winners nationwide.

The Blue Ribbon program honors public and private institutions from elementary through high school. The awards are based on academic performance and their ability to close achievement gaps.

“National Blue Ribbon Schools are models of teaching and learning excellence that reflect the best practices of outstanding schools across the nation,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release.

“Congratulations to our students, teachers, staff and families at Kaʻelepulu and Maunawili for their collective work in creating safe, welcoming, and high-achieving learning environments where students thrive.”

Ka’elepulu Elementary was the first public school in Hawaiʻi to pilot the Choose Love social-emotional learning program.

Maunawili Elementary will introduce Career and Technical Education pathways for 4th through 6th grades.

In November, an awards ceremony for the recipients will be held in Washington, D.C.

