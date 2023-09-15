© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Honolulu to host Maui Invitational basketball tournament in wake of Lāhainā fire

Hawaii Public Radio | By MARK ANDERSON - The Associated Press
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) attempts a last second shot at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) attempts a last second shot at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lāhainā, where the tournament usually is played.

Games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on Hawaiʻi's campus on Nov. 20-22 and the tournament will again feature a loaded field that includes potential top-10 teams Kansas, Purdue, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette. Syracuse, Chaminade and UCLA round out the field.

This is the third time in four years the tournament has had to be played somewhere other than Maui. Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic forced tournament officials to move the event to Asheville, North Carolina, in 2020 and it was relocated to Las Vegas in 2021.

The tournament actually began in Honolulu in 1982 when Chaminade, then an NAIA school, beat top-ranked Virginia in what is still considered one of the sport's greatest upsets.

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Aug. 11, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. Maui authorities said Thursday, Sept. 14, that they are planning to start letting residents and business owners make escorted visits to their properties in the restricted Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area later this month. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
HPR's latest Lāhainā stories

“We are disappointed that we could not make the Lahaina Civic Center available for the Maui Invitational this year, but we are thankful the tournament is staying in Hawaiʻi,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement. “We appreciate everything the Maui Invitational is doing to help Maui and its residents.”

Tickets purchased for the tournament in Maui will be honored. More tickets will go on sale next month at mauiinvitational.com. Fans who bought travel packages will be offered similar deals with Honolulu beach hotels.

Also, the Maui Invitational has launched an online auction with all proceeds going directly to relief and recovery efforts. The Hoops for ’Ohana auction is being conducted in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Items include autographed basketballs and game tickets, game-used memorabilia and the official Maui Invitational surfboards from 2006-18 that were signed by tournament coaches such as Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Kansas’ Bill Self and Michigan State’s Tom Izzo.

The Maui Invitational, one of college basketball's premier events, has long been a source of pride in Lāhainā, also a major tourist destination. This year's tournament field is impressive even by the event's high standards with the teams having combined for 17 national championships.

“The Maui Invitational is a great event that celebrates all of Hawaiʻi,” Gov. Josh Green said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming players, staff and fans to Oʻahu and using the tournament and its international TV audience as a way to bring attention to and raise funds for Maui recovery efforts.”

Tags
Local News University of Hawai‘ientertainmentsportsLāhainā fires
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
