Maui residents can get SNAP benefits replaced for food destroyed in wildfires

Maui households can get monthly cash benefits back for food that was destroyed by the wildfires.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that, in collaboration with the state, they will automatically approve Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits for those who lost their food to the fires.

Existing SNAP participants who may have lost last month's groceries to the fires can also apply to have their August benefits reimbursed.

Hot foods, which are typically not covered by SNAP benefits, will now be allowed for those residents. The USDA said this change is for individuals who evacuated to shelters and might not be able to store food or have access to cooking facilities.

The temporary waiver for hot foods ends Oct. 14.

Individuals can call the Public Assistance Information Line at 1-855-643-1643 to apply for a benefits replacement. You can also apply at your nearest benefits processing center.

Once approved, replacement benefits are issued to current recipients' existing EBT cards.

