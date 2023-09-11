Small business fair on Oʻahu to offer workshops, advice to entrepreneurs

Navigating the post-pandemic economy while dealing with the devastation caused by the recent Maui wildfires has created many unforeseen challenges for Hawaiʻi's small businesses.

In an effort to give local small business owners extra support during these times, the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is holding a free business fair Saturday, Sept. 16 at Leeward Community College.

It offers classes led by professional experts and addresses a wide range of topics including finding access to working capital, e-commerce and social media marketing.

"I think part of the challenges facing small businesses is just to have the fortitude to go for it," said DBEDT's Mark Ritchie.

"And part of what the small business fair does is it provides that opportunity for the presenting of a wealth of information to small businesses who are just looking to get started," he said.

Ritchie said the fair is an efficient use of an existing small business's time, or someone who's looking to start a business and doesn't know where to go.

"It's a really good way to get a lot of information in just a couple of hours," said DBEDT's John Greene.

Greene added that there will be more than 20 classes offered and over 32 exhibits aimed at people just starting their companies.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Sept. 12th. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

