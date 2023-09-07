© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

Bill to ban selling flavored tobacco on Oʻahu sees mixed reactions from councilmembers

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published September 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST
Candy-flavored cigars like these in a shop in Albany, N.Y., are the focus of efforts to restrict sales of sweet-flavored tobacco.
Hans Pennink
/
Associated Press
Candy-flavored cigars like these in a shop in Albany, N.Y., are the focus of efforts to restrict sales of sweet-flavored tobacco.

A bill to ban the sale of flavored tobacco on Oʻahu is seeing strong support — and opposition.

While the goal of Bill 46 is to limit enticing vaping products, some are concerned the bill would additionally target sales of cigars and hookah.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos Tam said the bill should be retooled. He is concerned that the language of the bill will limit the marketing of other products.

"Because those are specifically marketed in such a way that there are no added flavors. But the inherent flavors within the tobacco itself lends itself to be marketed with people say, you know, tastes like oak or bourbon or vanilla," Tam said.

"Clearly, this is different than POG flavor, or guava, or whatever is being marketed to kids," he added.

"But as the bill is currently drafted, it would prohibit a retailer of fine cigars from being able to say, 'This one has notes of pepper or spice or whatever.' And this raises some commercial speech questions for me."

Bill 46 is considered a trigger-bill, and would only become law if current state laws regarding the sale of tobacco were dissolved.

The bill is supported by the state Department of Health and the American Heart Association. It is opposed by the Retail Merchants of Hawaiʻi.

Bill 46 passed its second reading Wednesday and will be up for a third reading in the coming weeks.

Local News Honolulu City CouncilTobaccoHealth CareVaping
