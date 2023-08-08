Additional fees waived for Big Island residents disposing junk cars under county program

Hawaiʻi County is expanding its efforts to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles on the island.

Over the past eight years, the county estimates it has towed about 2,100 abandoned vehicles per year. Officials report that the number peaked in 2021 with 4,000 vehicles.

The county’s Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program allows residents to legally dispose of up to two junked vehicles every year.

But until now, the program’s reach was limited, according to Hawaiʻi County spokesman Cyrus Johnasen.

"Before with our programs, what we would do is we would pay for the dumping fee, right? The fee to dispose of the vehicle. But we didn’t pay for the towing. And so with our updated program, we are paying for it all at no expense to the registered owner," Johnasen said.

He said that prior to that, the registered owner needed to pay an upfront cost for the towing.

"And so now we are taking care of all of that for folks in hopes that they will be more inclined to reach out and dispose of their vehicle with us. It is a huge problem, aside from it just being an eyesore," Johnasen said.

Applications for this program are being accepted with towing services beginning once contracts are in place.

