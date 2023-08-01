Hawaiʻi-based film 'Growing Up Local' navigates family ties and individualism

A Hawaiʻi-produced movie by local filmmaker James Sereno is set to hit the big screen this Friday at Consolidated Theaters in Ward and Pearlridge.

Courtesy of James Sereno James Sereno is the director and co-writer of the film, "Growing Up Local."

"Growing Up Local" is a coming-of-age story following three generations of the Nagata family. Protagonist Stanley Nagata is a high school student living in Waimānalo on Oʻahu. He's at a crossroads between his dad's fists, his girlfriend's desires and his friends' aspirations.

The director and co-writer Sereno said the film is a universal story.

"I hope when people watch this, they can see a reflection of themselves, their life, and the choices they make here in Hawaiʻi," Sereno said.

The movie has intense moments, as the main character navigates his destiny.

"Out there, beyond the waters, is nothing. And the further out you go, the more nothing there is," Stanleyʻs father shouts in one scene.

The film also peeks into the life of Stanley's grandfather, a second-generation Japanese immigrant who fought in World War II.

Sereno said the vision for the film came to light after he read the book, "Growing Up Local" by Stuart Ching, the movie's co-writer. The original story is about feuding friend grounds between Palolo and Kalihi.

At the time, Sereno lived in Palolo when he considered changing some of the film's dialogue.

Sereno said it adds something new to the movie — with a "country versus city" aspect.

"I'm not saying this is the ultimate local film because I think there are a lot of different local stories with a lot of different local perspectives," Sereno said.

Courtesy of James Sereno Cast members from "Growing Up Local."

"This perspective just happens to come from me, who grew up here. And I tried to tell an authentic truth about what I know about growing up in Hawaiʻi from my point of view. That doesn't mean it's everybody's one," he said.

The nearly two-hour film has all local actors and actresses. The cast includes Albert Ueligitone, Makoa Sanchez, Thiessen Wright, Natalie Young Albanese, Ocean Rea, Auli'i Kahalepauole, Darin Fujimori, Pualalea Panaewa. Margaret Jones, Daryl Bonilla, Drae Saya, Damani Jones-Timson and Arianna Chenoa.

ʻUkulele virtuoso and composer Taimane is also featured in the film.

The film begins a two-week run on Oʻahu. Sereno said if there's a demand for the film, it will expand to other theaters.

Click here to purchase tickets.