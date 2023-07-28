© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local News

More than 50,000 Hawaiʻi households join federal program to offset internet bills

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM HST
Free-Photos from Pixabay
/

Close to 50,000 Hawaiʻi households have signed up for the Federal Communications Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program.

It's a federal program to offset internet bills by offering up to $30 off on selected service providers, as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Alejandro Roark, chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau at the FCC, said the program started with $14.2 billion in funding.

More than 19 million households have enrolled nationwide, Roark said.

"This is a program that is really adding a lot of value and creating new onramps and digital connectivity for historically unserved households," Roark said.

Eligibility is based on household income. But it is also available to those enrolled in government programs like Medicaid, SNAP or WIC.

"We are currently working to ensure that the program gets reappropriated, but ultimately, that's something that Congress owns and kind of hold the pen on," Roark said.

More information is available at getinternet.gov.

Tags
Local News technologyFCC
