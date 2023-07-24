Pacific News Minute: US to reactivate Japanese airstrips in Palau

The president of Palau says the United States military is "reactivating" airstrips built by the Japanese during World War II.

Surangel Whipps Jr. has confirmed that the U.S. would have full access to Palau under the terms of the Compact of Free Association agreement between the two countries.

Whipps said Marines are extending one of Palau’s three runways. The other two can already accommodate the C-130 Hercules, a transport aircraft widely used by the military.

He also described the Compact Road, a public road built by the U.S. that circles the entirety of Palau's main island, as being constructed for military use.

Whipps told Radio New Zealand that one of the specifications is that its bridges should be able to accommodate M1 tanks.

He said Palau values its relationship with Taiwan, and that Palau understands its role in promoting security.

In return for military access, the U.S. provides Palau with economic aid and security.

Whipps said the U.S. should not be surprised by China's ability to influence the Pacific region as a whole, and that the area needs more American investment.

He added that U.S. businesses are investing their money in Singapore and Hong Kong while forgetting about the rest of the Pacific.