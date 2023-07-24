Hilo youth paddlers prepare for international championship in Samoa

Several dozen youth paddlers from Keaukaha are set to travel more than 2,500 miles next month to compete in the International Vaʻa Federation World Distance Championship in Samoa.

Keaukaha One Youth Development

Some of these paddlers competed in London last year, and are preparing to host the 2024 World Sprints Championships in Hilo.

Malakai Laititi, 16, was one of a dozen or so youth paddlers to represent Keaukaha on the world stage last year in England. He is now preparing to compete again in Apia, Samoa.

"I think it’s going to be another new experience for me, and you know this one is more longer — more long distance. And plus too, the water over there is real different than just river water. So we see how it is," Latiti said.

Keaukaha One Youth Development Director and Paddling Coach Keahi Warfield said the experience helped his paddlers grow.

"That group that we took last year to England, they came back and now they’re just different. It’s almost like they understand the amount of commitment that is needed as far as your training, your performance, and then just that attitude of setting a goal and meeting it," Warfield said.

Warfield and his paddlers have spent the last several months fundraising. They’ve set up silent auctions, raffles, car washes and more.

"You know that opportunity to travel outside of the state is one of the most important aspects of this. One, opening their eyes to the world. Two, cultural exchange gives them an opportunity to meet other people to see how they… train or how they race," he said.

Some of these paddlers have not yet traveled internationally.

"This is my first time getting my passport," said 16-year-old paddler Kaiwiʻula Baker.

"I’m super excited to go to a new place and this is my first-year paddling with KOYD, so I’m using the opportunity to be able to participate in this," Baker said.

Next year, the World Sprints Championships are going to be held on the Big Island, with Warfield and his group having an opportunity to host some of the best paddlers in the world at Hilo Bay.

