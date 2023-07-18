© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Maui County program tows junk vehicles free of charge

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published July 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM HST
County of Maui
/

Don’t want to pay to tow your junk vehicle? That’s no problem if you live in Maui County.

Under a pilot program launched this month, the county is covering the cost of towing and scrapping personal junk vehicles.

The Maui County Tow and Scrap program is currently available on Maui. A similar program is also operating on Lana’i, and options for Moloka’i are coming in the near future.

Maui's program costs $1.3 million this fiscal year for the pilot. The plan will be evaluated on a monthly basis.

Local News
Oʻahu's junk vehicle program sees 65% decrease in roadside refuse
Casey Harlow

The county hopes to clear more abandoned vehicles by eliminating the economic burden residents face to trash them. To use the program, Maui residents can call one of two county vendors depending on their location.

Those in central, south and west Maui can contact D&D Towing to schedule a disposal appointment. Residents of East Maui can call Maui Tow and Transport.

The disposal facility is Hammerhead Metals Recycling, located at the Central Maui Baseyard in Puʻunēnē.

Local News
Officials warn of wildfires as severe drought conditions impact south and west Maui
HPR News Staff

Owners don’t need to show vehicle registration or safety check, but the vehicle must have been registered in Maui County and have the vehicle’s title and a matching government-issued photo ID.

On the day of the appointment, the vehicle owner must follow the tow truck to the disposal site and submit a photo ID and title to on-site staff.

For more information, click here.

Tags
Local News MauiMolokaʻiLana'iMaui County
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories