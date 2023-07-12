Maui County reopens Alelele Point access with limited hours

The County of Maui will reopen a rural roadway for limited evening and nighttime access for local residents at Alelele Point.

The road will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. Daytime access will still be prevented due to ongoing construction.

The road has been closed since May 10 due to safety concerns from rockfall. It connects the communities of Kīpahulu and Kaupō.

The narrow, remote roadway is intended only for Maui County residents due to construction and limited access.

“We appreciate the patience of impacted residents and thank our contractor for their commitment to work seven days a week to make good progress on the project,” said Jordan Molina, director of the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

County contractor Prometheus Construction has been performing emergency slope calling and rock removal since June 11.

The $1.5 million emergency slope stabilization project is expected to be completed July 19.