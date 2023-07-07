UH Board of Regents swears in chair Alapaki Nahale-a with 2 vice chairs

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents voted 7-4 on Thursday to appoint Alapaki Nahale-a as chair.

Nahale-a succeeds former Chair Randy Moore, whose term ended this year. Meanwhile, the board appointed Gabe Lee and Ernest Wilson as vice chairs.

The 11-member panel is responsible for creating policy and oversees the university's 10-campus system. Regents are voluntary members who serve 5-year terms.

Nahale-a has served on the board since 2019, representing Hawaiʻi County. He's the CEO of the Global Resiliency Hub at ʻIole in Kohala. He served in various roles, including at Kamehameha Schools.

Lee, who represents Honolulu County, is the vice president of commercial markets at American Savings Bank. His term ends in 2027. He was reappointed to the board by Gov. Josh Green.

Wilson, a retired executive and Army officer, was the dean of Hawaiʻi Pacific University's travel industry management program. He represents Maui County, and his term ends in 2025.

The board swore in former Gov. Neil Abercrombie and Maui attorney Lauren Akitake.

