Local News

Biden's AANHPI commission holds first off-continent meet up on Oʻahu

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published July 7, 2023 at 8:08 AM HST
Alexandra Kahn
/
U.S. White House

President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders held its first in-person meeting outside the continental U.S. here in Honolulu Thursday.

Commissioner Michelle Kaʻuhane at the in-person meeting in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.
Alexandra Kahn
/
U.S. White House
Commissioner Michelle Kaʻuhane at the in-person meeting in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

The 25-member commission finalized a set of recommendations to be sent to Biden to advance equity and opportunity in the AANHPI community in several key areas.

These included immigration, health equity, language access, economic equity, data disaggregation and more.

One of the commission’s 20 recommendations allows Native Hawaiians an opportunity to access Hawaiian Home Lands for mercantile purposes.

"The issuance of mercantile licenses in the last 102 years has been less than five licenses. According to the 2022 fiscal report, we don’t have a single license yet in the hands of a Native Hawaiian beneficiary," said Commissioner Michelle Kaʻuhane.

"We bring this to the attention and believe the recommendation to have proper oversight so that we have a clear process for Native Hawaiian beneficiaries to apply for those licenses," she continued.

The commission received reassurance from the White House that it will be extended past the current Sept. 30 expiration date.

Russell Subiono

Native Hawaiian Joe Biden U.S. Capitol
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
