Local News

Education bills to boost pre-K access and teacher housing signed into law

Hawaii Public Radio | By Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff
Published July 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM HST
Courtesy of the Office of Gov. Green

A series of bills signed into law on Monday looks to push Hawai’i further toward the goal of accessible education for early learners.

Gov. Josh Green has signed House Bill 961 into law. The measure extends the state’s Open Doors Preschool program to 3-year-olds, appropriates funds for the program, expands accreditation opportunities, and authorizes the acceptance of federal funds.

Act 46, which was passed in 2020, set a goal to expand preschool access to all 3- and 4-year-olds statewide by the year 2032. Through Lt. Gov. Syliva Luke’s Ready Keiki initiative, hundreds of millions of dollars have already been allocated to building more pre-K classrooms and expanding access to education.

SB 941 authorizes the School Facilities Authority to partner with public and private agencies to develop affordable housing on or off campus for teachers, aides and staff.

“Housing is at the beginning and end of every conversation we have about our needs in Hawaiʻi,” Green said at the bill signing event. “We know there's not enough teachers because there's not enough housing, not enough nurses because there’s not enough housing.”

Advocates of the law hope it will address the state's annual teacher shortage.

SB 239 requires the Department of Human Services to establish a childcare accreditation program to assist licensed and registered providers. It also requires the department to provide upfront grant funding to cover the cost of accreditation.

“By investing in teacher housing, improving school facilities, and expanding early childhood education. We are paving the way for the success of our state and its future generations,” Michelle Kidani, chair of the Committee on Education, said.

“As the governor signs these bills today, together, we can create an educational system that nurtures the potential of every child and empowers our teachers to thrive," Kidani said.

Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff
Taylor Nāhulukeaokalani Cozloff, 2023 Summer Intern, is joining HPR through the Society of Professional Journalists Hawai‘i chapter summer journalism internship. She is currently studying at The New School in New York City.
