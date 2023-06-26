© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Bishop Museum announces settlement with former CEO, president

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published June 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM HST
Ray_LAC/Flickr
/

The Bishop Museum has reached a settlement in the dispute with former President and CEO Melanie Ide.

In January, after a months-long investigation, the museum’s board of directors voted unanimously to terminate Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning and Program Management Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon.

The three had been on administrative leave with pay since July 1, after the board released a statement that said there was a "failure to address and resolve serious workplace issues."

Local News
Dee Jay Mailer picked to lead Bishop Museum for the next 3 years
HPR News Staff

In a joint statement, the Bishop Museum and Ide said “Ms. Ide articulated a vision for the museum and contributed significantly to strengthening the museum’s position as the premier museum of the Pacific.”

Ide also wished the staff and Bishop Museum well as they continue serving the community.

The statement also said, “Neither the Bishop Museum nor Ide will comment further on this matter.”

Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer is currently serving a three-year term as Bishop Museum’s President and CEO.

Tags
Local News bishop museumBusiness News
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Related Stories