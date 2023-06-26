Bishop Museum announces settlement with former CEO, president

The Bishop Museum has reached a settlement in the dispute with former President and CEO Melanie Ide.

In January, after a months-long investigation, the museum’s board of directors voted unanimously to terminate Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning and Program Management Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon.

The three had been on administrative leave with pay since July 1, after the board released a statement that said there was a "failure to address and resolve serious workplace issues."

In a joint statement, the Bishop Museum and Ide said “Ms. Ide articulated a vision for the museum and contributed significantly to strengthening the museum’s position as the premier museum of the Pacific.”

Ide also wished the staff and Bishop Museum well as they continue serving the community.

The statement also said, “Neither the Bishop Museum nor Ide will comment further on this matter.”

Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer is currently serving a three-year term as Bishop Museum’s President and CEO.

