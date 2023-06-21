City to hold in-person event for rental and utility relief applications

The City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program has closed its online portal.

The city, Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi, and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will be holding an event for new applicants to apply in-person at Hauʻula Community Center on Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Richard Medeiros, director of Emergency Financial Assistance at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, said he hopes in-person applications will increase accessibility.

"For the people who don't have internet access, don't know how to use the internet, particularly for people like kupuna or people who have English as a second language," Medeiros said, "We want to be out in the community."

Applicants will need a government-issued ID, copies of signed Social Security cards for their household members, copies of late rent or utility bills, and their most recent tax and income documents.

Requests for relief are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Approved applications will be paid as long as funds are available.

More in-person enrollment events will be listed on the Office of Economic Revitalization's website as they are confirmed.