Micronesian artists from Hawaiʻi showcase their rich culture with new exhibit

An upcoming cultural exhibit at the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu will highlight the work of Hawaiʻi-based Micronesian artistry for the first time in three decades, according to organizers.

The exhibit is titled “7 Degrees North - The Arts of Micronesia” and will showcase contemporary artwork by Micronesians who were selected by jurors to feature their work.

The carvings and photographs are part of a larger collection held by Hawaiʻi Pacific University and the islands of Micronesia.

"The Micronesian community in Hawaiʻi, like earlier immigrants, faces economic and social challenges," said Sandra Pohl, executive director of DAC, in a press release.

"We believe by sharing their rich cultures and showcasing the work of local artists of Micronesian ancestry, Downtown Art Center can help to make this community feel welcomed and better appreciated,” Pohl said.

The exhibit is co-curated by Floyd K. Takeuchi, a writer and photographer from the Marshall Islands, and Margo Vitarelli, who grew up on Palau.

While Micronesia is comprised of about 2,000 islands, the exhibit will focus on the Marshall Islands, the Federal States of Micronesia and Palau. Nearly 25,000 Micronesians live in Hawaiʻi.

Admission for the exhibit is free and open to the public.

An opening reception will be held on July 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DAC. The artwork will be on display in the main gallery from July 5-27.

