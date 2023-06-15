Honolulu sending equipment, personnel to Guam

The City and County of Honolulu is sending personnel and equipment to Guam.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services is sending a two-person crew with a heavy-duty utility truck and traffic signal equipment to assist in the recovery from Typhoon Mawar.

The crew will help Guam’s Department of Public Works for a week, restoring traffic signals at roughly 90 intersections.

If further assistance is needed after the seven days, the city will arrange to send another crew to relieve personnel.

“Island communities across Hawaiʻi and throughout the Pacific have a proud history of supporting our friends and neighbors in need," Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

“We understand the immense challenges faced by the people of Guam in the aftermath of this devastating storm, and we are committed to providing the expertise and resources needed to restore their essential services," he added.

The city's Department of Facilities Maintenance (DFM) will be assisting in the transport of equipment to the airlift site at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“In any natural disaster, the resilience of our built infrastructure is tested," said Jon Nouchi, DTS deputy director.

“We stand with Guam and our Pacific Island brothers and sisters, and are proud to assist and send resources to aid them in their time of need."