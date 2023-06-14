Cost of goods continues to rise in Honolulu

Honolulu's inflation rate has slowed over the past year, although prices for certain goods continue to rise.

A new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the average cost of goods in the city rose by 2% in the past year.

As of March, the rolling inflation rate on Oʻahu fell to 3.3%. That's a drop from 5.2% in January.

Between March and May of this year, the average cost of goods increased by more than a quarter of a percent. That increase was caused by higher prices for food and shelter.

Food consistently drove the increases in costs. Economists found that food prices in Honolulu rose 1.6% between March and May.

The price of groceries grew by nearly 2% over the last year.

Housing prices have also increased by almost 1% over the past year.

But local energy costs declined year-over-year during the report's two-month snapshot, largely due to lower gas and electricity prices.

Nationally, the CPI rose 4% over the past year, primarily driven by rising costs for food, housing and vehicles.