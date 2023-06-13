City to start major improvement project on Kalākaua Avenue

Kalākaua Avenue, one of the busiest streets in Waikīkī, will be closed for renovations starting Thursday.

Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction announced that they will be renovating the roads and curbs for the next nine months. The project also includes adjusting manhole covers and utility boxes.

The work will cover Olohana Street near Waikīkī Gateway Park to Monsarrat Avenue by Diamond Head. Crews will also work near Kapiʻolani Park from Dillingham Fountain to Poni Moi Road.

Crews will work between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Bryan Gallagher, deputy director of the DDC, said the project will be done in phases.

"DDC usually starts off with the concrete work — concrete curb, gutter. We'd like to get into those areas and repair those areas first," he said.

"Once we get some of that concrete work done, then we start going through in smaller phases, basically one lane at a time. And it's not going to run the whole length of Kalākaua. We do it in smaller sections," Gallagher added.

He said crews will contact businesses and residences if work is being done close to their driveway. The contractor will be placing "no parking" signs along the sides of roadways a week before work starts.

Drivers are asked to observe the dates and times of the notices, or face the risk of their vehicle being towed.

The public can anticipate detours, road closures and delays.