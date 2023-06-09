Green signs law expanding Kauaʻi's Hāʻena State Park management model

House Bill 1183 exempts nonprofits from bidding requirements for parking lot and concession operations at state parks. The measure became Act 72 with Gov. Green’s signature on Thursday.

It expands a model in place at Hāʻena State Park on Kauaʻi. Community organizations have created new jobs for area residents by establishing a shuttle system to the park, building a new parking lot and boardwalk, and restoring acres of loʻi.

“The Hā‘ena experience is an outstanding example of regenerative tourism and a model for destination management," said Alan Carpenter, DLNR's state parks division assistant administrator.

"The reimagining of this park was accelerated by serious flooding in 2018, which forced DSP to close Hā‘ena for more than a year. This pause provided the time to really drill down and figure out what is the best way to protect and preserve the natural and cultural features of the area, while still allowing controlled visitation.”

Green said the measure is part of the state's efforts to address growing community concerns about the impact of tourism on natural resources.

"Why are we doing this? Because we respect our communities. And we've been worried," he said. "We've been worried for a long time about the impact of too many travelers overcrowding, damage to them what we think is most precious, which is our land, which we need for our keiki. So that's why we're doing this. This is our destination management example."

The community-led organization Hui Makaʻainana o Makana took over the reins of the parking and entrance reservation system at Hāʻena State Park in 2021.

The park contains the only land access to the Nā Pali Coast State Park and its famous Kalalau Trail.