Local News

Artifacts on display at Mauna Kea Beach Hotel undergo preservation work

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM HST
Courtesy of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
/

Hundreds of treasured Native Hawaiian and Southeast Asian artifacts at a Big Island beach hotel are undergoing restoration.

The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel has partnered with Honolulu’s Bishop Museum since 2017 and invested $1 million so far to safeguard kapa cloth and quilts, as well as sculptures and antique furniture.

Since 1965, the beach hotel has been a showcase for pieces collected by American businessman and conservationist Laurance Rockefeller.

Cassie Ordonio

More than 1,000 artifacts are placed throughout the property.

Kansas Henderson, the hotel’s general manager, said many of the artifacts have been exposed to the island’s harsh elements.

“When Rockefeller put this collection together, it was his vision that would be displayed if it was in someone’s home, not a museum,” Henderson said. “It wasn’t behind ropes, it wasn’t behind glass, it doesn’t even have signage. The exposure has been a challenge.”

Henderson said that partnering with Bishop Museum helped the hotel staff move the art pieces into darker rooms and add UV glass for protection.

“It’s our desire to make sure that the next 60 years of Mauna Kea guests also have the opportunity to see this amazing collection, and we want to maintain it in its current condition,” Henderson said.

The project began with restoring 11 kapa cloth pieces dating back more than 150 years.

Henderson said he hopes the first phase of the project will be done by 2025. The Mauna Kea Beach Hotel is also working on a podcast series for people who can’t attend the museum in person.

Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
