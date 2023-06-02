'House the Hawaiians': DHHL chair's plan to buy land with the $600M budget

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands says it's on track to use one-third of its $600 million budget by the end of this fiscal year.

That could provide housing opportunities for 2,000 beneficiaries.

DHHL Chair Kali Watson told a legislative working group Thursday that he’s anticipating an announcement by Gov. Josh Green that could provide even more housing opportunities.

When asked by legislators whether an emergency proclamation would be needed to expedite the awarding of homesteading lots, Watson agreed. He noted that Green is receptive to the idea, and that an announcement should be made shortly.

Watson, the new Chairman of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, said the agency’s current strategic plan calls for about 2,700 housing units to be developed with the $600 million appropriated by the state Legislature last year.

"And that’s using our lands. So if we can get other lands, we’re definitely going to do a hell of a lot more than 2,700 units," Watson said Thursday.

"And key to that is getting lands that already have infrastructure, projects that have already been vetted and ready to go, but they need a little assistance and the use of our $600 million," he continued.

For example, developers in Maui County have an affordable housing requirement to meet before they can move forward on building their market units.

"We’re raising our hands. We'll do that portion of your project. It's master-planned, it's designed, it's good, they’ve got a working agreement with the county there. So that’s the kind of situation or opportunities that we want to take advantage of," Watson said.

Watson testified Thursday before a legislative working group tasked with overseeing DHHL’s execution of funds appropriated under Act 279.

DHHL has till June 2025 to spend the $600 million to address the waitlist, which now stands at more than 28,000 Native Hawaiians.

"We are in an emergency situation. You got the Kalima Case as a very good example of the consequences of delays in awards. Where people are dying on the waitlist. One-third of the guys who were on the waitlist in the Kalima Case died. So let’s fix it. House the Hawaiians," Watson said.