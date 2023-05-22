Queen’s Health System ends mask mandate, citing drop in COVID-19 cases

Hawaiʻi’s largest private health care group has changed its masking requirements.

Beginning Monday, Queen’s Health System made masks optional for patients, staff and visitors.

The change affects all QHS facilities, with certain exceptions for patients with specific illnesses and procedures. Surgical masks will still be required for all direct patient care, according to a statement released last week.

The hospital reported that the recent decrease of COVID-19 cases in the community prompted the change. Additionally, the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ended on May 11, which put a stop to select forms of national data collection, free testing resources and more.

According to QHS, private practices that lease out spaces within Queen's facilities can make their own masking rules and are not obligated to follow the hospital system.

QHS has four major hospitals, plus primary and urgent care centers on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island and Molokaʻi.

