Oʻahu Business Recovery Grant portal closes following short-lived reopening

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu reopened the Oʻahu Business Recovery Grant portal on Monday, and closed it shortly after.

The portal reopened to distribute the remaining $3.5 million left in the program.

This time around, the program expanded its eligibility requirements to allow more small businesses to apply.

The minimum annual gross revenue was lowered from $75,000 to $60,000. If a business could prove a drop in net income of 25% in 2020 or 2021 compared to 2019, they were also eligible.

More than 370 businesses submitted applications to receive a grant.

Awards range between $15,000 and $50,000. The Chamber of Commerce is in the process of reviewing the requests.

The grant began earlier this year with an initial investment of $10 million. It provides additional relief to local businesses still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

So far, the program has helped 330 businesses.

