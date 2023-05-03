Pandemic relief grant for Oʻahu small business owners reopens

A program that awarded grants to small businesses throughout the pandemic will reopen this month.

This time around, the program is expanding its eligibility requirements to allow more small businesses to apply.

The minimum annual gross revenue has been lowered from $75,000 to $60,000. If a business can prove a drop in net income of 25% in 2020 or 2021 compared to 2019, they may also be eligible.

Grant awards range between $15,000 and $50,000. Businesses can use the grants to pay off debt, make improvements and hire new staff.

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaiʻi, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu, has distributed roughly $6.5 million to 330 businesses in the first round of applications. That leaves roughly $3.5 million in program funds.

To help businesses prepare for the application process, the city's Office of Economic Revitalization is hosting a webinar on Thursday, May 4, at 2 p.m. on OER's Facebook page.

The application portal reopens on May 15 at 8 a.m.

More information can be found by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at OahuBizGrant@cochawaii.org