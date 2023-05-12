Art exhibit shares youth homeless experiences through backpacks

"Not All Backpacks Carry the Same Weight" is the title of an art exhibit highlighting the experience of homeless youth in Hawai’i.

The Hawai’i State Art Museum in Honolulu unveiled dozens of backpacks on its walls. Each bag has rugged, colorful features.

Some have worn-out shoes tied to them. Others have words that read “Am I hungry?” and “Am I safe?”

The installation, led by artist Fatiha Kheddaoui, is a collaboration between Moanalua High School and the youth homeless service provider Residential Youth Support and Empowerment, or RYSE.

"When you're dealing with homelessness you always have to deal with searching for a place to eat, sleep, everything most people don’t have to worry about. So I just wanted to put that you don't have to worry about this if you know that you got it. You know?” said artist Angel Kubany, who designed a backpack representing individuality and experience.

The exhibit is open to the public through June 5. For more information go to hisam.hawaii.gov.