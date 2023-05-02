Pacific Islands courses offered free to DOE teachers

Hawaiʻi public school teachers can take free online classes about the Pacific Islands starting this month.

The virtual course introduces teachers to the broader Pacific, which encompasses about 30,000 islands.

Teachers will learn about the region's geographies, histories, societies, cultures, arts and contemporary issues.

Julianne Walsh of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Center for Pacific Islands Studies will teach the class.

"The Pacific is huge and some people don't feel comfortable teaching this huge part of the world," Walsh said. "I think this course gives teachers some confidence and help make them feel comfortable with teaching about Oceania beyond Hawaiʻi."

The priority is for seventh-grade social studies teachers to help enhance knowledge about the Pacific. Walsh said there are 20 seats available this summer.

Teachers can map their schedules through the asynchronous course. Classes will be held from May 22 to June 30.

