© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Lawmakers to hash out future of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published April 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM HST
HTA Messaging.jpg kahului airport maui
Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority
/
FILE - A traveler points to a Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority message board at Kahului Airport on Maui.

A bill that would determine the next steps for Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority heads to conference to be heard by lawmakers Friday morning.

House Bill 1375 repeals the semi-autonomous agency to create a new office in the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism that would be focused on tourism management.

During a press conference last week, HTA president and CEO John De Fries said disbanding the agency would have unintended consequences. That includes a loss of federal funds and destination management plans for each island.

delacruz.PNG
The Conversation
Interview: Sen. Dela Cruz says HTA contract is causing frustration among legislators
Catherine Cruz

Earlier this year, lawmakers called into question how the authority handled its decision and awarding of contract bids.

"Local residents have to be the priority," said Rep. Sean Quinlan of Oʻahu in February. Quinlan chairs the House tourism committee and introduced HB 1375 this session.

Additionally, a final version of the state budget bill was approved by conferees on Tuesday as it makes its way to the governor's desk for one last signature. However, the measure failed to include operational funding for Hawaiʻi's leading tourism department.

The missing funds are part of a larger discussion that lawmakers are currently having to disband HTA. The decision to omit the agency from the budget could have repercussions on other local initiatives, such as the upkeep of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center, which partially relies on an allotment from HTA each year.

The bill faces conferees at 10 a.m. in conference room 325 of the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, or streamed live on the Senate's Youtube channel.

Tags
Local News State LegislaturetourismHawaiʻi Tourism Authority
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
Related Stories