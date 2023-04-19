Air quality on 3 Hawaiian islands among best in the US, report says

The American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report Tuesday, giving a yearly snapshot of air pollution throughout the U.S.

This year's report also included a three-year analysis of particle pollution.

The organization gave "A" grades to Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu in this year's report. However, Maui County received a "C."

The report stated that Maui's low grade was mainly due to a number of brush fires that occurred on the island, which increased particle pollution, during the three-year reporting period.

"We definitely have a different take on air quality than the rest of the nation, because of our trade winds," said Pedro Haro, executive director of the American Lung Association Hawaiʻi.

"Because we're located in the middle of the Pacific, some of the pollution, from cars or other sources, gets pushed out into the middle of the ocean. So we're really lucky that we have those trade winds," Haro said.

Hawaiʻi Island had the most improved air quality in the state — going from a failing grade to top marks in the reduction of particle pollution in a 24-hour period. That is mostly due to the changes in volcanic activity and VOG emissions.

"It takes a while for it to be able to clear up, and what we're seeing for Hawaiʻi County is we're finally turning the corner," Haro said.

Oʻahu and Kauaʻi both maintained its "A" grades.

The association named Honolulu one of the best cities in the nation in terms of air quality. Other contenders are Bangor, Maine; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

The full State of the Air report can be found at www.lung.org/sota.