© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Air quality on 3 Hawaiian islands among best in the US, report says

Hawaii Public Radio | By Casey Harlow
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST
kihei_maui_beach_tourism_visitor_vacation.jpg
Casey Harlow / HPR
/

The American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report Tuesday, giving a yearly snapshot of air pollution throughout the U.S.

This year's report also included a three-year analysis of particle pollution.

The organization gave "A" grades to Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu in this year's report. However, Maui County received a "C."

cesspool
Local News
Streams on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi report high levels of fecal bacteria
Zoe Dym

The report stated that Maui's low grade was mainly due to a number of brush fires that occurred on the island, which increased particle pollution, during the three-year reporting period.

"We definitely have a different take on air quality than the rest of the nation, because of our trade winds," said Pedro Haro, executive director of the American Lung Association Hawaiʻi.

"Because we're located in the middle of the Pacific, some of the pollution, from cars or other sources, gets pushed out into the middle of the ocean. So we're really lucky that we have those trade winds," Haro said.

Hawaiʻi Island had the most improved air quality in the state — going from a failing grade to top marks in the reduction of particle pollution in a 24-hour period. That is mostly due to the changes in volcanic activity and VOG emissions.

Oʻahu Compost Project
Local News
Pilot project aims to reduce Oʻahu's food waste by churning it into compost
Zoe Dym

"It takes a while for it to be able to clear up, and what we're seeing for Hawaiʻi County is we're finally turning the corner," Haro said.

Oʻahu and Kauaʻi both maintained its "A" grades.

The association named Honolulu one of the best cities in the nation in terms of air quality. Other contenders are Bangor, Maine; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

The full State of the Air report can be found at www.lung.org/sota.

Tags
Local News American Lung AssociationAir Qualityenvironment
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
See stories by Casey Harlow
Related Stories