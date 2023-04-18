© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Suspected arson investigation on live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' film set

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM HST
Lilo and Stitch Courtesy Disney Large.png
Courtesy Disney
/
"Lilo & Stitch"

Police on Oʻahu are investigating a possible case of arson related to a trailer fire at a filming location on the North Shore.

Fire officials said five units responded to an emergency call reporting a fire in Haleʻiwa late Sunday night, near Kamehameha Highway and Cane Haul Road.

The trailer was located at a base camp and crew parking lot used in the filming of the live-action remake of the 2002 Disney animated movie "Lilo & Stitch."

No injuries were reported in the fire, but officials estimated damages at more than $200,000.

Lilo and Stitch Courtesy Disney Large.png
The Conversation
Celebrating 20 years of 'Lilo & Stitch' in Hawaiʻi with creator Chris Sanders
Russell Subiono

"Lilo & Stitch" was the first feature-length animated movie set in Hawaiʻi. It tells the story of a 6-year-old Hawaiian girl who invites an extraterrestrial creature named Stitch into her ʻohana.

Tags
Local News filmcrimeHonolulu Police Department
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories