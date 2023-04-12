© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Police search for suspect in acidic liquid attack in Mililani

Hawaii Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST
HPR Generic Logo Sized for Grove Articles

Honolulu police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who they say shot at a woman with a handgun and then dumped an unknown acidic liquid on her.

Paramedics treated the 20-year-old victim and took her to a hospital in serious condition, said Shayne Enright, a spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Police say the suspect is in his 20s, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall (1.68 meters) and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds (63.50 to 72 kilograms.)

The attack occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a 24 Hour Fitness in the Honolulu suburb of Mililani.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored shirt, camouflage shorts and a white mask.

Tags
Local News Honolulu Police Departmentcrime
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories