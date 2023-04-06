Proposed measure could relieve teachers of out-of-pocket classroom expenses

A proposed tax credit for teachers has been approved by a key legislative committee as it moves forward seeking to become law.

The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association has established that nearly half of public school educators spend between $250 and $500, with some spending more than $1,000, on classroom supplies every year.

The Senate's Ways and Means committee approved a version of House Bill 1327 on Wednesday. It would give educators a tax credit for expenses such as books, computer equipment and classroom supplies for keiki.

The credit seeks to provide more relief to public school teachers who struggle to make ends meet. HSTA says salaries and cost of living are the main obstacles in recruiting and retaining teachers in the state.

"We are the ones that use our money to support our students when they do not have the supplies," said Laverne Moore, HSTA's teacher lobbyist.

Last year, state leaders approved adjusting teacher salaries to match their years of experience. According to HSTA, the action resulted in a number of teachers "un-retiring."

However, despite the progress, many teachers still say they have to use their income to meet student and classroom needs.

"When one of the machines break down, you don't have time to do a budget. You don't have time to write a purchase order. The teacher takes it out of their own, personal pockets to pay for broken machines that are going on in the schools," Moore said.

The measure now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.