Transgender Day of Visibility rally draws hundreds to state capitol

The Kuaʻana Project hosted a rally at the state capitol building in Honolulu on Friday in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Hundreds showed up to participate, waving signs and flags in support along Beretania Street.

The Kuaʻana Project is part of the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center, one of the oldest and largest LGBTQIA organizations in the Pacific.

Andrew Ogata, the organization's director of marketing and development, said the event was not only an opportunity to celebrate, but also a chance to raise awareness of the center's available resources.

"We do intensive navigation services for those of trans experience," said Ogata. "So if someone is new in their transition, we have peer navigators that will take them, hold their hand, one-on-one."

The Kuaʻana Project's peer navigators can assist with name change applications, gender-affirming treatment referrals, and family transgender education.

Ogata said the organizers held the event at the state capitol with the hope that lawmakers would show up to support the transgender community.

Several state senators and representatives participated in the day's rally. Gov. Josh Green was also present.

Additionally, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz authored a resolution on Friday recognizing “the achievements and courage of the transgender community around the world.”

It was co-signed by 22 other U.S. senators.