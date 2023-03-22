National Institutes of Health added $181M toward state's economy

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awards thousands of grants for biomedical and public health research every year.

Their budget has increased consistently since 2016 — resulting in the federal government agency giving more grants to medical research and public health organizations.

In their recent report, NIH said they nationally funded over 64,657 projects and distributed $36.68 billion during the past fiscal year.

Hawaiʻi received $57.5 million to fund 74 research projects. This created over 1,000 jobs, 462 interstate positions and generated $181 million in economic activity, the report stated.

All but 13 of the grant recipients were from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Other recipients included Hawaiʻi Pacific University, Kuakini Medical Center and Hawaiʻi Biotech. Only two projects were funded outside of Oʻahu — at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and L. Krenk, Inc.

For more information on the report, click here.