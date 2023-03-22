© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
National Institutes of Health added $181M toward state's economy

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published March 22, 2023 at 8:45 AM HST
A medical researcher prepares tests for various diseases including Zika.
Arnulfo Franco
/
AP
In their recent report, NIH said they nationally funded over 64,657 projects and distributed $36.68 billion during the past fiscal year.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) awards thousands of grants for biomedical and public health research every year.

Their budget has increased consistently since 2016 — resulting in the federal government agency giving more grants to medical research and public health organizations.

Local News
Hawaiʻi House advances $18.9M budget bill to Senate
Sabrina Bodon

Hawaiʻi received $57.5 million to fund 74 research projects. This created over 1,000 jobs, 462 interstate positions and generated $181 million in economic activity, the report stated.

All but 13 of the grant recipients were from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Local News
The state's economic growth predicted to slow for most of 2023, UHERO says
Casey Harlow

Other recipients included Hawaiʻi Pacific University, Kuakini Medical Center and Hawaiʻi Biotech. Only two projects were funded outside of Oʻahu — at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and L. Krenk, Inc.

For more information on the report, click here.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
