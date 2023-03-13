Honolulu Zoo ticket prices could increase for the first time since 2011

The Honolulu Zoo may raise its kamaʻāina and military admission rates for the first time in over a decade.

Honolulu City Council’s Bill 7 proposes increasing tickets by $2.

The amendments to the current ordinance state that the price of residents ages 3 to 12 years old will increase to $6 and adult admission increase to $10.

The zoo will raise general admission prices by $2 as well, but changes to kamaʻāina ticket rates must pass through the City Council.

The county's Department of Enterprise Services compared the Honolulu Zoo's ticket prices to 50 other zoos in the country that are roughly the same size.

They reported that the Honolulu Zoo's ticket prices were cheaper than 90% of the compared establishments.

"We also looked at all of the other visitor attractions in Hawaiʻi and the pricing for that. We still are a very, very reasonable experience," said Director of the Department of Enterprise Services Jerry Pupillo.

If Bill 7 passes, the price hike will take place in July. The measure is scheduled for its first hearing on Wednesday before the full City Council.