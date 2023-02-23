Donate
Local News

Soil cleanup to begin after 700-gallon fuel spill at Haleakalā military facility

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sabrina Bodon
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:03 PM HST
Remediation efforts begin at Maui Space Surveillance Complex space force haleakala
Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike/Pacific Air Forces Public Affair
/
Digital
Contractors use ground-penetrating radar to identify and map utility pipes and wires under the ground at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on Maui on Feb. 21, 2023. The military said contractors will excavate the soil around the generator which was contaminated during a recent diesel fuel spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

A military contractor will be working to excavate the site of a diesel spill at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex on Haleakalā.

About 700 gallons of fuel leaked from a generator on Jan. 29 onto the cultural site. The military said a lightning strike caused the equipment to malfunction.

A work plan for remediation of the site is being reviewed by the state Department of Health.

haleakala mastalir kendall 022223
Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike
/
U.S. Air Force
Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, speaks alongside Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, in back, at Haleakalā on Feb. 22, 2023. Approximately 700 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from an onsite backup generator on Jan. 29, contaminating Haleakalā's environmentally sensitive and culturally important summit, the military said. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

During a visit to the site on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said a reclamation plan is being drafted with local, state and community partners.

Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, said the branch has begun assessing similar operations throughout the state for potential failures.

"Now as our engineers and electricians meticulously reviewed hundreds of data points to better understand the unusual failure mode associated with the generator's float and transfer pump assembly, we took immediate steps to share those findings widely," Mastalir said.

"The governor has asked us to go above and beyond. And so at Secretary Kendall’s direction, we have already begun to mobilize teams to conduct onsite inspections of generators at military installations across the state of Hawaiʻi," Mastalir continued.

The cleanup effort has included hiring an onsite cultural monitor.

the Maui Space Surveillance Complex from the Haleakalā visitor center on Thursday, February 2.
Local News
U.S. Space Force apologizes for Haleakalā fuel spill, continues remediation
Sabrina Bodon

Sabrina Bodon
Sabrina Bodon is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at sbodon@hawaiipublicradio.org or 808-792-8252.
