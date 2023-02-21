Donate
Kāneʻohe community garden to close for a year while State mitigates erosion

Hawaii Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:28 AM HST
Kāneʻohe Community Garden, located within the park on Oʻahu, will close for one year as city officials attempt to mitigate the erosion located near the hillside.

The neighborhood garden at Kāneʻohe Community Park on Oʻahu will be closed for a year as it receives an upgrade with new fencing, gardening boxes, irrigation systems and more.

The facelift is part of a larger capital improvement project at the park aimed at mitigating erosion and stabilizing the hillside overlooking the garden.

Erosion issues at Kāneʻohe Community Park have been a concern for the city because of the parkʻs close proximity to the Kāneʻohe Stream, which feeds into Kāneʻohe Bay.

Sediment runoff can be detrimental to the ocean and downstream neighbors, and can result in daily fines to the city of up to $25,000 a day in taxpayer dollars.

The city is working with community gardeners to design the project, which is expected to take about a year and will require the garden, adjacent play courts and a portion of the field to be closed during that time.

Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
