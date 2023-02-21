Hawaiʻi conservation advocates join International Marine Protected Area Congress

More than 50 community-based marine resource management experts, scientists and advocates from Hawaiʻi joined other Indigenous and first nations people in Vancouver, Canada earlier this month for the fifth annual International Marine Protected Area Congress.

Kevin Chang is the Executive Director of Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo, an organization advancing community-based natural resource management across the islands.

@kuaainauluauamo / Instagram Assistant director for Ocean Conservation, Climate and Equity Aulani Wilhelm at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

"Particularly to support I think a growing call for Indigenous and local communities to be able to either fully take the leadership in managing resources — land and in sea — But at this particular conference, it's at sea."

"Or to co-manage or co-steward resources with their respective governments," Chang told HPR.

Chang said this growing interest in local stewardship is receiving support at the national level.

A group of activists created an initiative called "America the Beautiful for All," which calls on the federal government to increase equity and partnerships with Indigenous communities on federal lands and programs.

"Including, not just partnering with communities, but hiring our young people who are wanting to become you know the modern-day Hawaiian resource managers," Chang said.

"And so our work at the national level is actually aligning with a call that's happening globally among Indigenous communities everywhere."

