Faulty pipes continue to affect running water at Hāpuna Beach

Hawaii Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 14, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST
IMG_9729-2048x1365.jpg
DLNR
/
Hāpuna State Recreation Area

Water service at a popular West Hawaiʻi Island beach remains spotty — and will likely be on and off well into next year.

Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area, ranked as one of Hawaiʻi's best beaches, has faced issues with its water lines since 2018. The problem has disrupted access to bathrooms, showers and drinking fountains.

Hapuna Beach park leak water shutoff.JPG
Department of Land and Natural Resources
The state's park division continues to find leaks in pipes leading to water at Hāpuna Beach Park. A short-term fix involves running water lines on the ground to provide water at two sets of restrooms on the beach and showers there.

There have been over 40 attempts to fix underground pipe leaks.

Division of State Parks District Superintendent David Arnado said these fixes have become less and less effective.

"Before this last leak, they attempted to fix and turn it on and it lasted about two, three seconds before we sprung three other leaks," said Arnado.

"So it's worked his way from lasting a month and a half to two months at a time to lasting seconds."

DSP is in the process of redesigning the entire system, which Arnado said will take until at least the end of 2024. In the meantime, portable restrooms have been temporarily installed.

Lawmakers earmarked $3 million for the new system.

Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
