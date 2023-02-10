High wind and water conservation advisories issued as Hawaiʻi winter storms continue

A high wind warning was issued Friday morning for parts of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as strong pressures continue to move northeast throughout the state.

The National Weather Service reported that the high wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., but strong gusts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Several damaged trees and powerlines have already fallen this week, posing hazards for motorists and homes. Five tall, wooden utility poles in Kalihi were pushed over by winds Thursday morning, hitting several cars and blocking parts of Kokea St. for the remainder of the day.

Strong, gusty winds and high surf continue across the state Friday. Dangerous currents and coastal road flooding are possible, especially on eastern shores around high tide. Avoid downed poles and power lines — they could still be energized! pic.twitter.com/ng9tLr7y4f — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) February 10, 2023

Thousands of households experienced power outages Thursday due to weather. Hawaiian Electric reported that certain parts of ʻEwa, Haleʻiwa, Kalihi, Kāneʻohe, Moanalua and Nānākuli are currently experiencing power outages, as of Friday morning.

The Board of Water Supply has asked residents of Nānākuli and Waiʻanae to conserve water after power outages caused low water pressure in the areas.

Nanakuli and Waianae areas asked to conserve water. Please use for essential needs only. Power outages by @HwnElectric has resulted in low to no water pressure in these areas. #conserve — Board of Water Supply (@BWSHonolulu) February 10, 2023

HECO is warning of possible noise disturbances on Hawaiʻi Island as they conduct an aerial inspection of their transmission lines Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They advise all to remember that downed powerlines could be energized and to stay at least 30 feet from them.

Additionally, a high surf advisory is in effect until Saturday morning for Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. Waves are predicted to reach up to 15 feet east-facing.

